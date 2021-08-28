Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal remain joint bottom of the Premier League table after suffering a 5-0 defeat away at Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s beleaguered side have now lost all three of their opening league fixtures of the 2021-22 campaign.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Ferran Torres made it 2-0 following more calamitous defending from the visitors.

Gabriel Jesus scored City’s third shortly before half-time, while Rodri added a fourth with a brilliant strike from outside the box in the 53rd minute.

When Rodri put Pep Guardiola’s side 4-0 up, Arsenal’s long-suffering fans reacted by sarcastically celebrating the goal in the stands of the Etihad Stadium.

That’s surely a new low for a great football club like Arsenal.

Their supporters have had enough and who can blame them?

Torres then headed home a fifth goal for the hosts in the closing stages.

Will Arsenal sack Mikel Arteta?

Saturday’s result will pile further pressure on Arteta’s shoulders.

The Spaniard is currently the bookmakers’ favourite to become the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season.

After losing all three of their opening league fixtures - scoring zero goals and conceding nine in the process - it will be fascinating to see whether Arsenal stick with Arteta as we enter the first international break of the campaign.

The Gunners, who thrashed West Brom 6-0 in the Carabao Cup second round earlier this week, face Norwich City in their first match after the upcoming international break.

