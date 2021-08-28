Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE SmackDown Superstar and Mr Money In The Bank Big E recently discussed how he is ready to finally become one of the biggest Superstars in the company.

Big E has been with the company for a long time, moving up from the FCW developmental territory to NXT Champion and then becoming a mainstay on the WWE's main roster.

Having won the Money In The Bank briefcase at the titular event back in July, the New Day member may be able to finally make his way to the top of the card.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Big E would openly discuss his lack of self-confidence and how he is finally ready to take the next step.

"I’m not the most naturally confident person you’ll ever meet. It took me a while to find my love for myself. I just feel very grateful. I am very grateful for my gifts, and I am the first to acknowledge I did not get here alone. I didn’t just stay up and become self-made. My trainers, from Dr. Tom Prichard to Norman Smiley to Joey Mercury, these are people that helped me along the way, not just to become good enough to be on WWE TV, but they also gave me the tools to help differentiate myself. I worked with Michael Tarver in FCW, and he was one of the first to tell me how I should think of myself and how he saw me. He gave me confidence there. "There are so many people who lent a helping hand along the way. I also have to acknowledge I have a certain genetic disposition. I started working out really young, but I also put on muscle quickly. For me, I realize I am very blessed to be in this position. That’s allowed me to have a more appropriate perspective of myself and my position in the world. And I’m still really humbled to hear guys like Kenny and Daniel Bryan, people I have a lot of respect for and who have done tons of things in this industry before I even stepped into it, to have such complimentary comments, it means a lot to me. Obviously, you want to get adoration from fans and people who consume what you do, but also getting that from your peers goes a long way. That’s how I keep my perspective. I feel really fortunate."

