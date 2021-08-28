Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat away at Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners now find themselves rock bottom of the Premier League table, having lost all three of their opening league fixtures.

Mikel Arteta’s side have conceded nine goals in those three matches and failed to get on the scoresheet. It’s unclear at this stage whether the Spaniard will still be in charge of Arsenal after the international break.

Arteta is the bookmakers’ favourite to become the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season.

And an increasing number of supporters appear to have lost faith in their current manager.

Arsenal fans even sarcastically celebrated in the stands when Rodri put City 4-0 up early in the second half.

Most of them have had enough and who can blame them?

Ian Wright looked a broken man

Club legend Ian Wright, who adores his beloved Arsenal, was left crestfallen during the 90 minutes.

The former striker was on punditry duty alongside his son, Shaun Wright-Phillips, who had to console his dad at one point.

Watch the footage here…

“Don’t worry, alright,” Wright-Phillips, who previously played for City, said to his dad. “Everything will be fine!”

Poor old Wrighty. Nobody wants to see him looking like a broken man.

Every Arsenal fan will be feeling the same way right now.

Although they weren’t expected to go to the Etihad Stadium and get a result, they were at least expected to show some fight.

But it was effectively game over by the 12th minute after City had scored twice through Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres following some dismal defending.

Gabriel Jesus then made it 3-0 before half-time after Granit Xhaka had been shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge.

Rodri scored City’s fourth goal in the 53rd minute while Torres added further gloss to the scoreline late on.

News Now - Sport News