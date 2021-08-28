Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE has unveiled a new logo for the NXT brand, amid confirmation from WWE President Nick Khan that the company will be changing their philosophy going forward.

The company will be completely revamping how the NXT brand is run and how the televised product will be presented.

Triple H will still be at the helm of the project, as he helped to build NXT from the original 'game show' concept to the fully-fledged brand it has become.

The new logo was revealed by WWE during this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and the changes coming to the brand will likely be beginning this Tuesday.

Nick Khan revealed the following in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport regarding the upcoming changes to NXT:

"We’re doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, Paul Levesque, who’s really one of the architects of the original NXT. In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the upcoming weeks, it’s going to have a whole new look, it’s going to have a whole new feel. "believe because of a lot of the 'indie wrestlers', if you will, have come through our system, and are in our system with SmackDown and RAW now, we don’t want to keep doing that same thing. We want to look elsewhere for great young talent."

New NXT

Not much more has been revealed from the company with regards to the new revamp, although there's a very good chance that the Capitol Wrestling Center will be changing and the presentation and production overall will be vastly different than fans are used to seeing on the gold brand of WWE.

Check out the first of our new GMS Turnbuckle Talk podcast series below, featuring our own Louis Dangoor and talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy. The hosts talk CM Punk's AEW debut, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch's WWE returns, SummerSlam and much more.

News Now - Sport News