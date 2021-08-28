Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan is reportedly going to be making his debut for All Elite Wrestling at their upcoming September pay-per-view event.

The man formerly known as (and likely will be going by in AEW) Bryan Danielson, will apparently be making his first appearance at All Out on September 5th.

CM Punk recently made his return to pro wrestling as part of the All Elite Wrestling roster, and a move for his former colleague in both WWE and Ring of Honor could be another huge move for the TNT based promotion.

The news was reported by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, who initially confirmed the news that Bryan would be heading to the company a few weeks ago.

“The new plan I was told is for Danielson to debut at AEW’s All Out PPV on September 5th, 2021. I had initially heard this rumor a couple weeks back, but was able to confirm the plan with multiple sources. "I was also told that the decision was made after concern continued to grow internally over covid-19, as mandates and restrictions have tighten in New York. So unless the decide to push the debut even further to TNT, it looks as though Danielson’s debut is a lock for Chicago."

AEW All Out will be available to watch on FITE TV for fans in the United Kingdom and Europe on Monday, September 6th, beginning at 1 am BST.

Here's the currently confirmed card for the event:

AEW World Title: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

Women's World Title: Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander

World Tag Team Titles Steel Cage Match: The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express or the Lucha Brothers

Jericho's Career On The Line: Chris Jericho vs. MJF

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

Women's Casino Battle Royale: Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa vs. The Bunny vs. Big Swole vs. Julia Hart vs. Tay Conti vs. Diamante vs. Penelope Ford vs. Red Velvet vs. 12 more TBC

Check out the first of our new GMS Turnbuckle Talk podcast series below, featuring our own Louis Dangoor and talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy. The hosts talk CM Punk's AEW debut, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch's WWE returns, SummerSlam and much more.

News Now - Sport News