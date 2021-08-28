Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saturday was the latest in a series of dark days for Arsenal, as the Gunners were hammered 5-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The one-sided defeat leaves Mikel Arteta's men without a point - or a goal - from their first three Premier League games of the season.

The future of the 39-year-old Spaniard as Arsenal boss had already been the subject of much speculation heading into the fixture. Granted, his side weren't necessarily expected to come away with anything from their trip to the reigning champions, but the manner of their capitulation will be of huge concern to even those who were still backing Arteta.

The game was all but over as a contest within 12 minutes as City raced into a 2-0 lead, thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

Any remaining shred of hope that Arsenal had was extinguished ten minutes before the interval when Granit Xhaka was shown a straight red card for a horrendous challenge on Joao Cancelo.

From then on, Arsenal's only objective was to avoid any further punishment. Gabriel Jesus, though, has different ideas - adding a third of the stroke of half-time.

City could have had a hatful of goals in the second period, such was their dominance. However, only Rodri and Torres managed to add to the scoreline, as the hosts finished 5-0 victors.

Arsenal fans were rightfully furious with the performance turned in by their team, with many now calling for Arteta to be sacked before the end of the upcoming international break. Among those to have their say on the crisis at the Emirates was former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

Ozil, now of Fenerbahce, was frozen out under Arteta in his final months in north London and took to Twitter shortly after Saturday's game to seemingly aim a dig at his former boss.

The 32-year-old tweeted: "Trust the process," together with an emoji of a broken heart and a worried face to his 26 million followers.

Ozil mockingly references a "process" because, at present, Arsenal don't seem to have much of one in place. At times against City, several of the Gunners' side looked like they had never played together before.

Arteta is currently the bookies favourite to become the first Premier League manager to leave his post. Unless something drastic changes, it's tough to see how that doesn't become a reality in the near future.

