It’s hard not to feel a little sorry for Arsenal fans at the moment.

Their team currently sit joint bottom of the Premier League table after losing their first three fixtures of the 2021-22 season.

The new campaign is only a few weeks old and it’s already patently clear that Arsenal, who were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, won’t be challenging for a top-four finish.

Mikel Arteta is in danger of losing his job - the bookmakers have him as the overwhelming favourite to become the first Premier League manager this season to be sacked - and the club’s long-suffering fans even sarcastically celebrated City’s fourth goal of the afternoon.

Arsenal have experienced some crushing lows in recent years but the north London outfit are currently plummeting to new depths with each passing week.

Will Arteta still be in charge of Arsenal after the upcoming international break?

Many fans will be hoping that a new head coach is in place at the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal’s next fixture against Norwich City.

One Arsenal supporter who appears to have lost faith in Arteta is this lad in Lisbon who was interviewed on Portuguese TV after Manchester United announced a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday.

He’s gone viral on social media after saying that Arsenal now consider Brighton, rather than Man Utd, to be their rivals.

Here’s how the conversation went:

Reporter: 'Are you a Cristiano Ronaldo fan?'

Fan: 'I'm actually an Arsenal fan.’

Reporter: 'Ah - Cristiano will play in England for your rivals, eh?'

Fan: ‘Not really a rival. Our rivals are now more Brighton, but we play in the same league.’

You’ve got to laugh.

Arsenal fans - including club legend Ian Wright - are broken right now.

And Arteta may have already run out of time to turn things around.

