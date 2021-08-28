Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has been a busy summer for the legal department at Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 giants have handed contracts to a host of new faces.

The likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi have all arrived at the Parc des Princes on free transfers over the past few months.

When you add those four superstar new arrivals to a squad that was already able to boast names such as Neymar, Marco Verratti, Keylor Navas and (for now) Kylian Mbappe, PSG look in an incredibly strong position to challenge for honours on both domestic and European fronts this season.

As you'd expect, PSG fans are ecstatic at the business their club has done in recent times. One of their former stalwarts, though, has now expressed his disappointment over one of the deals rubber-stamped by club chiefs in the close season.

Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva was released by PSG after his contract expired last summer. The club had refused to offer him a new deal on the basis of him being 35 years of age at the time.

Silva, who won no less than seven Ligue 1 titles during his time at PSG, went on to join Chelsea - and has now signed on for a second season at Stamford Bridge.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Silva explained that the fact that former Real Madrid defender Ramos was offered a two-year deal at 35 years old, while he himself was snubbed in a similar situation, made him feel like he "had done nothing for the club".

"I have nothing against Sergio Ramos, but Sergio, at the time at which they offered him a two-year contract, was the same age as me last year. So that made me truly sad. I have not yet spoken about it with anyone, because it made me really sad because I felt like I had done nothing for the club," Silva said.

"My departure is a page that has certainly been turned, but at the same time, I think a lot, I reflect a lot on everything that has happened. I think that something else could have been done. Because it was not eight days or eight months that I spent with PSG. It was eight years with lots of victories, lots of work to be able to change, and put PSG at the level that it is at today. I want PSG to win because the club deserves all the respect. But, in light of the way that things played out, I have this feeling of sadness and I feel that it could have been done differently," he added.

Silva's time in west London has been full of success, with the defender even managing to get his hands on the Champions League trophy - something that PSG have never managed in their history.

It is sad, though, that Silva's memories of an impressive spell with the Parisian club are now blighted slightly by the way he was dealt with prior to his departure.



