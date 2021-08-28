Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz scored one of the best headers we’ll see this season against Liverpool during the first half of Saturday’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

The German playmaker, who wrote his name into Chelsea folklore last season by scoring Chelsea’s winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final, headed Reece James’s inswinging corner past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

But what made Havertz’s header so special is the fact he wasn’t even looking at the goal when he scored. He flicked it in with the back of his head.

Liverpool started strongly and went close to scoring in the fourth minute when 18-year-old Harvey Elliott fired wide from 25 yards.

Jordan Henderson should have done better shortly afterwards when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross found him unmarked inside the Chelsea penalty area.

And it was Chelsea who took the lead in the 22nd minute thanks to a special moment from Havertz.

Video: Kai Havertz's header vs Liverpool

You can watch his sensational headed goal here…

That is magnificent from the 22-year-old.

He truly is a big game player.

Reece James red card turns game on its head

However, Chelsea were reduced to 10 men shortly before half-time when Reece James handballed on the line.

The incident was reviewed on the pitch-side monitor by referee Anthony Taylor, who showed a straight red card to the England international.

Mohamed Salah then equalised from the penalty spot.

You can watch how the drama unfolded HERE.

