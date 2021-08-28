Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea’s players and coaching staff were left furious after Reece James was sent off for handball shortly before half-time against Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had taken the lead earlier in the half courtesy of a sublime header from Kai Havertz.

However, the game was turned on its head in added time of the first half when James was sent off for a handball on the line.

Referee Anthony Taylor reviewed the incident via the VAR pitch-side monitor and showed James a straight red card.

James looked completely baffled by the decision before leaving the pitch.

Watch the incident here...

His teammates, meanwhile, surrounded Taylor demanding answers.

Salah equalised from the penalty spot

Mohamed Salah then stepped up and equalised from the penalty spot.

Chelsea players angry at half-time

Chelsea’s players and coaching staff made their feelings clear after the half-time whistle was blown.

And they were still demanding answers before the second half began...

Expect to hear plenty more about this incident from the two managers after the full-time whistle.

Should Arsenal sack Arteta? (Football Terrace)

Can you get full marks in our ultimate Chelsea quiz?

1 of 20 Ultimate Chelsea quiz: Who assisted Drogba's 2012 CL final goal? Juan Mata Florent Malouda Frank Lampard Ashley Cole

News Now - Sport News