Chelsea were left fuming with referee Anthony Taylor after Reece James was shown a straight red card for a handball on the goal-line shortly before half-time against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The right-back blocked Sadio Mane’s shot following a chaotic goalmouth scramble.

The incident was then reviewed on the pitch-side monitor by Taylor, who showed a straight red card to James and awarded Liverpool a penalty.

Mohamed Salah then stepped up to equalise for the Reds, cancelling out Kai Havertz’s superb opening goal in the process.

Chelsea’s players and coaching staff were furious at half-time and demanded answers from Taylor.

Needless to say, Chelsea supporters on social media were also livid with Taylor.

Chelsea fans accuse Taylor of not reviewing incident properly

And many believe the experienced match official didn’t take enough time to properly review the incident on his pitch-side monitor before reaching his final decision.

Check out the footage here…

Taylor kept an eye on the incident as he made his way to the monitor before almost immediately turning around and putting his whistle to his lips.

The footage has further incensed Chelsea supporters, who feel Taylor should have spent longer reviewing the incident…

Was Anthony Taylor right to send Reece James off?

However, it must be noted that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) would have been in direct conversation with Taylor at the time and presumably came to the conclusion that it was a red card.

Taylor, who had a clear view of the incident as it happened in real time, may have only required a quick glance to ensure the right decision had been made.

Per sportswriter Paul Hayward, Taylor got it right by the letter of the law.

However, that won’t stop many from believing the decision was harsh on Thomas Tuchel’s side.

