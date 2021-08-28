Manchester United quiz: Did the Red Devils sign these 12 past & present players on deadline day?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the transfer window set to close on Tuesday, it will be fascinating to see whether clubs in the Premier League decide to engage in any business on deadline day.

Over the years, Manchester United have left it late to seal deals for players who have gone on to have a mixed amount of success at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' decision to spend a fee believed to be in the region of £30.75m on Dimitar Berbatov in 2008 turned out to be a wise move as the forward provided 83 direct goal contributions in 149 appearances for the club as he helped them win two Premier League titles.

Radamel Falcao would have been hoping to follow in the footsteps of Berbatov by making a positive impression during his time at United after joining the club on a temporary basis on transfer deadline day in 2014.

However, the forward struggled considerably for consistency as he only managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in 26 league appearances.

Although United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already managed to bolster his squad this summer, it wouldn't be at all surprising if his side are involved in some drama on deadline day.

Ahead of the Red Devils' clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow, we have decided to create a transfer-based quiz.

Did United sign these 12 past and present players on deadline day?

Test out your Red Devils knowledge below and then share your scores with fellow fans!

1 of 12 Did Manchester United sign Anthony Martial on deadline day in 2015? Yes No

