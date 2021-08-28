Tottenham quiz: Did Spurs sign these 12 past & present players on transfer deadline day?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to build upon their impressive start to the Premier League campaign when they face Watford tomorrow.

After defeating reigning champions Manchester City on the opening weekend of the season, Spurs backed up this particular display by sealing all three points in their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday.

Since being appointed as Tottenham's new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo has stamped his authority on the club's squad by making several signings.

The likes of Bryan Gil and Cristian Romero will be looking to make a positive impression for the club in the coming months after sealing switches to Spurs earlier this summer.

With the transfer window set to close on August 31st, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Tottenham decide to make some late moves this year.

During the Premier League era, Spurs have provided their fair share of drama on deadline day.

Whereas the decision to sign Hugo Lloris in 2012 turned out to be somewhat of a masterstroke by the club, they haven't always been able to nail their recruitment.

During his time at Tottenham, Lloris has made 300 appearances for his side in the Premier League which is a record.

Ahead of the club's showdown with Watford, we have decided to test out your Spurs knowledge in our latest quiz.

Did Tottenham sign these 12 past and present players on transfer deadline day?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Spurs fans!

1 of 12 Did Tottenham Hotspur sign Moussa Sissoko on transfer deadline day in 2016? Yes No

News Now - Sport News