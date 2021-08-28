Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Twitter thread of Anthony Taylor's 'wrong decisions' re-emerges

  • Kobe Tong
  • By 
p1fe74l8p01teuuloa36tj97dif.jpg

Anthony Taylor was at the heart of controversy during Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea on Saturday evening.

While there was no shortage of action at Anfield across the full 90 minutes, there's no escaping the fact that the Premier League clash ultimately hinged upon the drama just before half-time.

That's because Liverpool earned themselves a penalty under divisive circumstances when Reece James appeared to block the ball with his arm on the goal-line.

Controversial James red card

Taylor eventually checked the incident on the pitch-side monitor with the assistance of VAR and ultimately decided that James should be dismissed with Liverpool duly bagging a spot-kick.

Mohamed Salah proceeded to step up and ripple the net from 12 yards, cancelling out Kai Havertz's superb opening goal, while James was sent to rue his misfortune in the bowels of Anfield.

Now, from the outside looking in, Taylor's decision most certainly seemed harsh and it wouldn't be difficult to launch the argument that James could have done little to prevent contact with his arm.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Highlights (Football Terrace)

Chelsea fans feeling aggrieved

Nevertheless, according to sportswriter Paul Hayward, the Premier League official's decision was very much correct by the letter of the law and thus, the result must ultimately be seen as fair.

But try telling that to great swathes of the Chelsea support - as well as many of their players in the heat of the moment - because many of them feel wronged by Taylor's officiating on Merseyside.

And it's a situation that is by no means assuaged by the fact that Taylor has something of a reputation amongst the Stamford Bridge faithful for making controversial decisions against them.

1 of 20
p1f588udvr18kr1atg1vmb11rgeol3.jpg

Ultimate Chelsea quiz: Who assisted Drogba's 2012 CL final goal?

Chelsea fan's Twitter thread re-emerges

In fact, it's such a prevalent narrative that Chelsea fan and Twitter user @ChelseaExeterTV went as far as compiling a thread of all the 'wrong decisions' Taylor committed against the Blues after last year's FA Cup final.

And now that Taylor has once again attracted the ire of Blues fans, it should come as no surprise that the Twitter thread has started to recirculate with the original poster being sure to hit retweet.

As such, the original thread and the decisions enclosed certainly make for an interesting reread, so be sure to check it out down below:

p1fe77hpb3drqv2bp2510mo1vifd.jpg p1fe77ikho172pbkq19qd1u9ccehf.jpg p1fe77jenten13r51vh21rvb64mh.jpg p1fe77k1ff1p389fetuf1gqr1diej.jpg p1fe77kj081vm1inv3lg10uq67bl.jpg p1fe77m1vj1jauujc1ra912p91m2gn.jpg p1fe77mtbgf44db8oq1ug0uobp.jpg p1fe77ntgihidhlfh9lagu1m8nr.jpg p1fe77v5out2a1kbt1k341scpl04t.jpg p1fe77vsr51jq87ul10md1spkcmmv.jpg p1fe780mo11jhq16f81fsq1lv81m7k11.jpg p1fe781coh1pidlcd2ka5eu1uhe13.jpg p1fe7822uf147vavrf7lsb818t815.jpg p1fe782qs21q8l8h3ap41l3a38p17.jpg p1fe783l741i2q16cbvtd1sn210h319.jpg p1fe785pkq1g6t5tu182jv632uf1b.jpg p1fe786cv51sncuqf12h11mnl13q61d.jpg p1fe7876pk14cd1ep2m7v1v2pj1n1f.jpg p1fe787suunie167rtb017c01a1r1h.jpg p1fe788i3sgkdbvg1i41e347851j.jpg p1fe789ah8mujuoh1mrvrf53hn1l.jpg p1fe78a11d1agb1eqt6me1edn7cc1n.jpg

Let's zoom out for a second...

Now, it goes without saying that it's by no means a Twitter thread that will win awards for following the laws of football by the book and some of the abuse directed towards Taylor is, frankly, abhorrent.

When trudging through the mire of social media portrayals, it's difficult to establish quite whether there is any substance to the idea that Taylor has some sort of unconscious bias against Chelsea.

Your humble writer is inclined to think that the Premier League official probably can't win now that there's an entire narrative stacked against him, but thousands of fans clearly think otherwise.

p1fe76ps72gfp1argc5r1tf3kcab.jpg

ENTER GIVEAWAY

At the end of the day, though, regardless of whether we think that James should have been sent off in a perfect world or not, it's the referee's job to follow the laws and not some imaginary idealism. 

News Now - Sport News