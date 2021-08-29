Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Real Betis on Saturday night.

Los Blancos are fighting back from a difficult final season under Zinedine Zidane and despite all the turmoil of the last few months, have made a solid start to their La Liga campaign this month.

Besides, lest we forget that Zidane was followed out the Bernabeu exit by key players such as Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane as well as hotly-rated talent Martin Ødegaard.

Real Betis 0-1 Real Madrid

Now with Carlo Ancelotti back in the technical area, Real have opened their season with victory at Alaves and a 3-3 draw with Levante before making the trip to the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

And while it might not have been a game for the ages, Los Blancos did enough to secure a 1-0 win thanks to Dani Carvajal's volley after some superb work from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema.

It was enough to propel Real back to the La Liga summit on seven points, though rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are yet to register their third results of the league campaign.

Amusing moment in Seville

All in all, there wasn't too much to write home about from Seville, but as is so often the case in the weird and wonderful world of football, there was still an amusing moment that caught fans' eyes.

That's because Real and Brazil midfielder Casemiro was involved in a bizarre incident where he unwittingly slide-tackled the referee. Yes, that's right: slide-tackled the referee.

No, we are not talking about the sort of rash and reckless assault that would see Casemiro sent off before you could say 'Madridista', but the sort of hilarious accident that social media loves.

Casemiro tackles the referee

While trying to win the ball back from Real Betis as they intended to start a counterattack, the 29-year-old mistimed his tackle to the extent that it sent Alejandro Hernández down to the turf.

Thankfully both the referee and Casemiro saw the funny side of the situation, eventually continuing play, but that doesn't make the incident look any less bizarre, so be sure to check it out below:

According to journalist Dermot Corrigan, Casemiro amusingly said of the incident after the game: "The ball was there, and I had to go for it, it was the ref who was badly positioned."

Have you ever seen anything quite like that before?!

Lighter side of the game

We've all witnessed amusing moments where the referee accidentally gets involved in a phase of play, but we're not sure that we can recall a match official being decked by a full-blooded tackle.

And while we didn't quite get the sarcastic red card that the moment surely deserved, it's always great to see the lighter side of the game and it's certainly given more than a few fans a good laugh.

Well, that's aside from the fans joking about Real having some sort of conspiratorial relationship with La Liga officials... but you can't please everyone.

