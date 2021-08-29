Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Willian has been a disaster at Arsenal.

The Brazilian signed for the club in 2020, joining from London rivals Chelsea.

The Gunners secured his signature on a free transfer and agreed to pay him eye-watering wages of £240,000-per-week.

He said 'winning the Champions League with Arsenal' was his target just days after signing for the club.

Expectations were high but his first campaign at the club was extremely poor.

The 33-year-old managed just one goal in 37 games as Arsenal endured one of their worst seasons in recent history.

Willian has now fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta, who deems him surplus to requirements.

However, it appears he will not be at the club much longer.

That's because, per multiple sources including Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, Willian will complete a move to Corinthians in a few days.

Incredibly, Willian has decided to 'tear up' his contract in order to seal a move back to his homeland.

The Brazilian still has two years left on his Arsenal contract, worth around £20 million.

But, instead of taking a back seat and being paid a huge amount of money for simply sitting on the sidelines, he has agreed to walk away.

The Daily Mail add that Willian accepts that he does not fit into Arteta's current plans and would rather leave the Emirates with his integrity in tact than enter push for a pay-off.

Willian will now move to Corinthians on 70% less wages. Arsenal directors are said to be 'amazed' by his gesture.

Fair play to Willian. He easily could have picked up a fortune for virtually no effort but he accepts that his time at the club is over and does not want to pick up wages for nothing.

The club have saved a huge amount of money that they can now potentially use to strengthen their squad further.

