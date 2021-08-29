Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Manchester United squad was leaping for joy when Cristiano Ronaldo was announced as the club's most recent signing on Friday.

What will go down as one of the craziest Premier League transfers of all time seemed to accelerate over the space of just a few hours with many of the United players just as shocked as fans.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Juan Mata and Bruno Fernandes all excitedly took to Twitter once the club confirmed that they had snatched Ronaldo from the jaws of an apparent Manchester City move.

Ronaldo and Lingard at Man Utd

However, one of the most heartfelt reactions to come from the United dressing room came courtesy of Jesse Lingard who uploaded an old photograph of himself and Ronaldo.

While unconfirmed, there's good reason to think that the adorable snap came during a fascinating video feature that Ronaldo recorded with United youngsters when he signed for the club in 2003.

Besides, regardless of whether the above tweet referred to this particular meeting or not, there is indeed remarkable footage of an 18-year-old Ronaldo spending time with a young Lingard.

Ronaldo dazzles a young Lingard

According to The Sun, the baby-faced Ronaldo put on a masterclass for United starlets like Lingard on the back of his Sporting Lisbon move in order for the club to show off their new purchase.

They confirm that Lingard, then just 10 years old, features amongst the United youngsters in awe of Ronaldo as he proceeded to whip out his bag of skills alongside coach René Meulensteen.

And when you consider that Ronaldo and Lingard will now share a dressing room - assuming the latter doesn't leave - it really does make for adorable watching, so check it out down below:

If you don't find it heartwarming just how amazed Lingard and the other youngsters are by Ronaldo's dazzling skills then we simply can't be friends. What a wonderful moment.

Ronaldo's penchant for skills

At the time, Ronaldo couldn't actually speak English proficiently, so explained his love for skills and dribbling in Portuguese by remarking: "I think it's just the way I play.

"Ever since I was a youngster in Madeira, I've always been a player that enjoys taking someone on one on one. It's in my nature and I've always done this."

None other than Sir Alex Ferguson, who is believed to have played a key role in Ronaldo's return this week, can also be seen praising the young Portuguese's close-control during the video.

The legendary coach said: "His speed with the ball on either foot, manipulating it, making decisions in and outside of full-backs, playing in other positions everything done at great speed."

It's fair to say you were correct, Sir Alex, so hopefully Lingard remembers the lessons he learned from that adorable interaction because we could see him balling alongside Ronaldo this season.

