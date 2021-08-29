Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal endured another torrid day on Saturday.

The Gunners opened up their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with consecutive 2-0 defeats to Brentford and Chelsea.

After smashing West Brom 6-0 in the Carabao Cup, Mikel Arteta's side would have been hoping to get off the mark in the Premier League against Man City.

But they were destroyed at the Etihad Stadium by the reigning champions.

Arsenal fell 2-0 down to City after just 12 minutes after goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

Any chance of a comeback were extinguished when Grant Xhaka was sent off for a reckless two-footed challenge on Torres.

City then scored three more times to inflict a crushing 5-0 defeat on Arsenal.

It was another embarrassing day for the north London club and a clip from the 23nd minute summed their day up.

Arsenal were 2-0 down at the time and still had 11 men on the pitch. They had suffered a poor start but were still had a chance of getting back into the game.

But they showed absolutely no intensity when Ederson had the ball in his own box.

The Brazilian was allowed to just stand there with the ball. When he realised Arsenal's players were pressing him, he placed his foot on the ball and waited for an opponent to close him down.

He stood there for a good 15 seconds before Bukayo Saka finally closed him down and he picked the ball up.

Watch the clip below:

That is not a good look at all. Where is the urgency?!

The clip is going viral on social media with football fans tearing into Arsenal. View some of the reaction below:

Arsenal are in a real rut and Arteta is in danger of losing his job as manager.

They currently sit bottom of the table with no points from their opening three games and with an alarming goal difference of -9.

They are next in action against Norwich on September 11, who are also yet to pick up a point and have an identical goal difference.

