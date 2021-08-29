Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: YouTuber’s trainer says “once he tastes a little blood, he goes crazy”

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We're just hours away from YouTuber Jake Paul entering the ring for his fourth professional boxing contest, and his coach B.J Flores has given an insight into the YouTuber's preparation.

Tyron Woodley presents the biggest challenge for Paul thus far, with the former UFC Welterweight Champion having greater striking ability and experience than any of Paul's first three opponents.

Flores would praise Paul for headlining a massive pay-per-view event for SHOWTIME this weekend, as well as outline how Paul is prepping for the contest.

Speaking to the press during the pre-fight media roundtable, Flores would remain calm and clinical in his assessment of both the YouTube star and the former UFC great. He said: “Tyron poses a lot of threats. He is definitely Jake’s most dangerous opponent. If you look back at history, no one is in there with killers at 3-0.

"Tyron is strong, explosive, quick-twitch. For Jake to fight a guy like that in his third fight in the main event on a Showtime pay-per-view, it’s really incredible."

Flores on Paul

Paul's trainer would also explain how the YouTube star isn't taking it easy, with the 3-0 fighter having to take on worldwide notoriety despite being so early in his professional boxing career.

“I don’t want Jake just going in there and blowing guys out" Flores explained. "Of course, he is still making mistakes, it takes years and years and thousands of hours to do anything well. He has sparred with world champions and top contenders.

"He has taken his lumps, which is necessary. People think we take it easy on Jake, but that’s not true. He is like a shark. Once he tastes a little blood, he goes crazy. How far can he go? He is starting, he is getting going. His fundamentals are good. He is very sharp. We remove distractions and keep it simple, which is effective in the boxing world."

Flores would finish by praising Paul for his poise and abilities as a businessman outside of the ring, with the 24-year-old fighter able to sell massive PPV events despite his lack of in-ring experience.



“Jake is a 24-year-old with the head of a 45-year-old on his shoulders. He is a very, very smart kid. He’s learned a lot in business as a young man. He is misunderstood. He’s flashy. That’s why he has me and Jacob to be his OGs and pull him back in.



“Pedro Diaz and Gerald Tucker are both excellent. Props to Tyron for assembling a very strong team. I think we will have a nice little duel on our hands as trainers on Sunday night.”

credit to BoxingTalk for the transcription

