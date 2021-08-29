Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea produced a gritty performance on Saturday afternoon as they came away from Anfield with a point.

The Blues travelled to Liverpool high on confidence after comfortably winning their opening two Premier League games.

They made a good start to the game as they took the lead through Kai Havertz.

Reece James swung in a corner in the 22nd minute and Havertz's brilliant header looped over Alisson Becker and into the net.

However, Chelsea would suffer a huge blow on the stroke of half-time.

James was adjudged to have handled the ball on the line and was given a red card. Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the resulting penalty to restore parity.

Despite being a man down, Chelsea kept Liverpool at bay in the second half as they held on to a point.

Mason Mount didn't have his best game, in truth. He was lively and tried to make things happen but it just wasn't his day.

He was, however, able to produce a quite outrageous touch just a few minutes into the game.

Marcos Alonso fired the ball some 50 yards down the line looking for Mount.

The Chelsea man had Joel Matip pressuring him but he beat him with a superb touch before drawing a foul.

Watch the moment below...

Absolutely glorious from Mount. It brings back shades of Zinedine Zidane, who produced a similar touch while playing for France vs Denmark.

You'll struggle to find a better touch all season.

As previously mentioned, Mount didn't have his best game at Anfield.

But he's still a player who possesses immense quality, a point emphasised by his bit of skill to beat Matip.

He will no doubt be imperative as Chelsea look to win back the Premier League this season.

