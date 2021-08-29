Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: What time are the ring walks?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We're just hours away from the boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 8-round cruiserweight contest will be headlining a card that also features the United States debut of Tommy Fury.

If you're in the UK, you may just want to watch the main event between the controversial YouTuber and the former UFC Welterweight Champion, here's how you can.

The main fight card will be starting a 12:30am BST in the UK, and is available to watch via BT Sport Box Office.

The Box Office service from BT can be found via BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky or the BT Sport Box Office App.

Read More: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: UK Time, PPV, Live Stream, Where To Watch And More

Paul vs Woodley

You can't predict an exact start time for the two fighters to begin making their ring walks, such is the nature of the sport. However, it is likely that Paul and Woodley will begin making their way to the ring between 4:30am and 5am BST.

The fight will start shortly after the two men make their entrances, so there's a chance for boxing fans in the UK to set an alarm and at least not be up the whole night if they want to watch the cruiserweight showdown in the main event.

Here is the full card for the SHOWTIME/BT Sport PPV event tonight, Sunday, August 29th:

Main card (begins at 12:30am)

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano

Montana Love vs. Ivan Baranchyk

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (Main event: between 4:30am and 5am)

Preliminary card

Charles Conwell vs Juan Carlos Rubio

Paul has stated that he is "overlooking" Woodley and towards his next fight, as he believes his abilities will easily see him past the 39-year-old MMA fighter. He said: "Preparation breeds confidence and that's why we've gone so hard. Being down in Puerto Rico, there's been so much focus.

"I am overlooking Tyron Woodley. When I know what's going to happen, when I’m confident in my skill. When you know what's going to happen, it’s easy, this an easy sport.

"There’s no real respect. I don’t respect what he’s done. I’m going to show that winning a UFC title doesn’t mean sh** in the world of boxing."

You can keep up to date with all the latest boxing news, rumours and recent controversy right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News