Jules Kounde to Chelsea transfer 'a matter of time' as Sevilla star 'flies out of Spain'

Jules Kounde is reportedly moving closer to becoming Chelsea's latest summer transfer window addition.

Chelsea’s move for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is ‘a matter of time’ from being completed, according to reports. The Blues are hoping to finally complete their long-term pursuit of the defender and make him their second major signing of the summer.

Thomas Tuchel promised not to make sweeping changes to his side after they sensationally won the Champions League final in May. However, the German has been keen to add a defender.

The west Londoners have completed just one major deal so far this summer, with the £97.5million acquisition of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan elevating them among the Premier League title contenders.

Third choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has also been signed after his Fulham contract expired. The Croydon-born shot-stopper will provide competition to Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Centre-back Kounde is highly likely to be the next player added to Tuchel’s star-studded squad.

Local newspaper Diario de Sevilla claim that it is only ‘a matter of time’ before the 22-year-old is announced as a Chelsea player.

The player has apparently flown out of Spain and is waiting for news of his departure from Sevilla in Paris.

Tuchel has wanted to add a new defender due to a few issues in his ranks. Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have entered the final year of their contracts and are yet to sign new deals.

Fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma has completed his transfer to West Ham for £25m.

