Ever since leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo made no secret of his affection for the Old Trafford club, nor of his desire to one day represent them again.

On Friday, it was revealed that the Portuguese superstar will get his wish after the Red Devils swooped in and agreed a deal with Juventus to secure the services of the 36-year-old.

While there's plenty of sentiment involved in Ronaldo's return to United, the five-time Ballon d'Or will, of course, be very well compensated during his time as part of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's squad.

Much has been made of the fact that the star has taken a pay-cut from his previous contract in Turin in order to return to Old Trafford. However, a report from The Telegraph suggests that Ronaldo will still rake in record-breaking money during his second stint in the Premier League.

The two-year deal negotiated by the Glazer family with the player's agent Jorge Mendes is believed to be worth around £480,000-per-week in terms of basic salary.

With image rights and other bonuses included, it is predicted that Ronaldo will pocket more in total than the whopping £560,000-per-week paid by United to Alexis Sanchez following his move from Arsenal in 2018.

Fans of the club will be hoping that Ronaldo's return turns out significantly better than Sanchez's doomed spell at Old Trafford, though!

Will Cristiano Ronaldo become the highest-paid player in Premier League history after his move to Manchester United?

Now, we here at GIVEMESPORT don't pretend to have access to the bank accounts of every player that has ever competed in the Premier League - and so there's no way of us providing a definite answer to this question.

With that said, a list of the current biggest earners in the English top-flight has been published by the Daily Mail - and Ronaldo sits atop of that countdown on his base wage alone.

Here is a full breakdown of their list...

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - £480,000-per-week

2. Romelu Lukaku - £450,000-per-week (including bonuses)

3. Kevin de Bruyne - £385,000-per-week

4. Jack Grealish - £380,000-per-week (including bonuses)

5. David De Gea - £375,000-per-week

6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £350,000-per-week

7. Raheem Sterling - £300,000-per-week

8. Harry Kane - £300,000-per-week

9. Paul Pogba - £290,000-per-week

10. Anthony Martial - £250,000-per-week

11. Mo Salah - £220,00-per-week

Although Ronaldo is seemingly now the leader of the pack when it comes to Premier League wages, his deal is still reportedly dwarfed by the likes of Lionel Messi (£1 million-per-week) and Neymar (£600,000-per-week) at Ligue 1 giants PSG.

United might have laid out serious cash to re-sign Ronaldo, but it will be worth every penny if he can help them capture a first Premier League title in eight years.

