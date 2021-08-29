No Liverpool move for Bissouma - DEAL OFF

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Any Liverpool fans still holding out hope over a late summer deal for Yves Bissouma look set to be disappointed.

There had been reports that the Reds could yet swoop for the £40m-rated Brighton midfielder before Tuesday night’s transfer deadline.

However, the Liverpool Echo now report that Liverpool do not consider the highly-rated Bissouma - also linked with Arsenal and Manchester United - as a transfer possibility at this stage.

It had been reported early this wekk that Liverpool had made an opening move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. We all know Liverpool can often plays transfers down and out of the blue announce them, lets wait and see with this one!

