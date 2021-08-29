Fans compare Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren’s physiques ahead of Jake Paul fight

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing fans have been comparing the weigh-in physiques of Jake Paul's latest two opponents, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Askren famously lost via TKO to Paul in the very first round back in April, inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

It was noted by fans that Askren appeared to be "out of shape" when he hit the scales back in April ahead of the fight, but Woodley looks like a very different prospect ahead of his contest against the YouTuber.

Although a physique does not determine a fighter's abilities, it is quite clear that Woodley is entering this contest taking Paul far more seriously than Askren did.

Askren mentioned throughout the build-up to his fight against the YouTuber that he wasn't prepping hard, as he felt the contest would be easy. That of course ended up being the case, except it was pretty easy for the man standing the other side of the ring to Paul.

Woodley vs Paul

Fans have been reacting on Twitter to the difference in physique between Woodley and Askren, comparing images from both ceremonial weigh-ins.

One fan seemed to backhandedly compliment Paul for fighting more quality fighters as his career progresses. @garytexasjess said: "Paul called out a wrestling guy to a boxing match. Ben Askren will tell you that his weakest attribute is boxing. Now he’s got somebody that will bang with him."

Another fan would lambast Askren for seemingly not taking the previous fight seriously. @rlmcr57 said: Yep, he [Askren] started looking like he was trying to be the lightweight 'Roy Nelson!' He's strong, had very good wrestling skills, but couldn't be bothered doing any work or learning anything new. Too bad he wasted his chance when he started in MMA."

It was also pointed out how an impressive physique means nothing in combat sports if you don't have the confidence and skills to back it up in the ring. @blacnoon brought up the Anthony Joshua loss to Andy Ruiz Jr, where the physically gifted athlete looked set to roll through the less impressive looking Ruiz, until he didn't. They said: "After what happened to Anthony Joshua this doesn't raise any eyebrows."

