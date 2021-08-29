Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: UFC legend Michael Bisping unsure on fight result

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC legend Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on tonight's boxing contest between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

The first British champion in UFC history was asked for his thoughts ahead of the PPV event headlined on SHOWTIME and BT Sport by the cruiserweight contest.

Interestingly. Bisping couldn't give a definitive prediction for the contest, citing the potential threat of YouTuber Paul against the former UFC Welterweight Champion.

Speaking to the Daily Star ahead of the fight, he said: “I honestly have no idea [who will win the fight].

“I could see Jake Paul going out there and boxing his head off, to be quite frank. He’s taller, he’s longer, he’s been boxing for longer.

“Tyron’s got a limited skill set now, you know. He’s only got hands. In the past, he would use his kicks, his wrestling and he was the complete threat.

“You know, the threat of his takedowns allowed him to use his right hand and his power shots. Tyron was never the highest volume guy.”

Paul vs Woodley

It's an intriguing fight on paper this weekend, with Paul (seemingly) stepping up in competition to take on a former UFC Champion.

Paul's last win, against Ben Askren, was also against a former MMA champion, with Askren holding the Bellator and ONE Welterweight Championships at different points.

However, Askren was not known for his punching ability, whereas Woodley, who himself is regarded as a wrestler among MMA fans, has won fights and titles with his striking.

It is difficult to tell if Woodley will be the step too far for Paul when it comes to pro boxing, but the YouTuber has already said that he is looking past the former UFC Welterweight Champion. He said: "Preparation breeds confidence and that's why we've gone so hard. Being down in Puerto Rico, there's been so much focus.

"I am overlooking Tyron Woodley. When I know what's going to happen, when I’m confident in my skill. When you know what's going to happen, it’s easy, this an easy sport.

"There’s no real respect. I don’t respect what he’s done. I’m going to show that winning a UFC title doesn’t mean sh** in the world of boxing."

