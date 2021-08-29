Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There was huge controversy in Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Chelsea took the lead in the 22nd minute courtesy of Kai Havertz's looping header.

But Thomas Tuchel's side were aggrieved when Reece James was sent off just before half-time.

James was positioned on the line when he blocked Sadio Mane's goal-bound shot.

Nothing was given at the time but VAR instructed referee Anthony Taylor to take a look at the pitchside monitor.

After a few seconds of looking at the replay, Taylor awarded Liverpool a penalty and gave James his marching orders.

Chelsea players were extremely upset. The ball deflected off James' knee and only then did he unintentionally handle the ball.

That wasn't the first time Taylor has angered Chelsea's players and fans.

A comprehensive Twitter thread highlights the amount of times he has given a decision against them in the past few years.

And Chelsea fans have now had enough. A petition has been created to try and stop him from officiating their matches.

The petition has already attracted over 40,000 signatures within a day of being posted.

The description reads: "It is evident that this man has a strong agenda against the institution that is Chelsea FC.

"For example, he has sent off players for no reason whatsoever and jeopardised our results.

"We strongly believe this should be investigated and Anthony should either be banned from officiating Chelsea games."

It's very unlikely that the petition will have any impact - regardless of how many signature it ends up with - but you've got to admire Chelsea fans for their attempt.

Mohamed Salah went on to score the penalty but Chelsea were able to hold on to a deserved point.

They remain in second in the Premier League table, although they could be leapfrogged by fierce rival Tottenham and Manchester United should they win their games-in-hand on Sunday.

