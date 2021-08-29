Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: UFC’s Dana White laughs off KO threats from YouTuber

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC President Dana White has reacted publicly to comments from Jake Paul saying that he would "knock out" the company face of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Paul made the comments during a pre-fight presser for his boxing match against Tyron Woodley, where he said: “I think (our beef) ends with me running into him in a club in Vegas and knocking him the f—k out.”

White responded to the comments at the UFC Vegas 35 press event on Saturday, laughing off the claims from the YouTuber turned pro boxer.

White would joke that he's in the right 'age bracket' for the sort of people that Paul gets in the boxing ring with. He said: “It actually makes sense. I’m 52 years old, and I’m in the age bracket of the guys he fights. So yeah, I could see him wanting to fight me. All he fights are 50-year-olds.”

“Let me tell you what: get in line. There’s plenty of people that would like to assault me. Get in line. It’s a long, f—ng line, buddy. You’re gonna be waiting for a while.

“No, it doesn’t bother me. This is the business we’re in. I say it all the time about the fighters, too. We’re not in the nice guy business. It’s a very mean business. I say many mean things about people, too. And it’s just part of this game. It’s all good.”

Paul vs Woodley

Paul recently explained why he and White have such a public beef. He said: "We go back and forth, at the end of the day. He's always talking about me, I'm always talking about him.

"He's trying to discredit what I'm doing - one moment he loves Tyron Woodley and he's a five-time UFC champion and Dana White's saying, 'He's one of the greatest welterweights ever.'

"And then, boom, 12 months later he sucks. Jake Paul's fighting him, blah blah blah. He's just trying to discredit anything that I do. Which, of course, that's what I would do if I was in his position. He's a smart guy."

It will be interesting to see how White reacts should Paul gain an impressive victory against yet another UFC-alumni.

