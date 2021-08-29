Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Has there ever been a crazier transfer window than this? Like, seriously, it's been insane.

If you'd have put money on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos moving this summer back in June, then you'd probably be a millionaire right now.

And many of the blockbuster transfers that have been concluded over the last few weeks have been directed to the Premier League, which is incredibly exciting for fans of the English game.

Premier League spending

However, signing some of the world's best players doesn't come without its problems and many of the Premier League's biggest clubs have been forced to dive deeper and deeper into their wallets.

In fact, many of these star-studded transfers have commanded some of the biggest wages that English football has ever seen with Ronaldo reportedly set to break the division's earnings record.

As such, the last few months have completely changed the landscape of Premier League wages and that means we need to reassess the configuration of the competition's highest-earning XI.

Highest-paid Premier League XI

Now, at the end of the day, it's tough to be 100% certain of exactly how much Premier League players are earning and there are conflicting reports surrounding some of the biggest transfers.

But in the interest of consistency, we are building our starting XI around the data found on spotrac, which has been updated to include some of the biggest recent transfers and contract renewals.

So, without further ado, be sure to check out the Premier League's highest earning XI down below:

GK: David de Gea (Manchester United) - £375,000-per-week

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - £180,000-per-week

CB: Raphael Varane (Manchester United) - £340,000-per-week

CB: John Stones (Manchester City) - £250,000-per-week

LB: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - £190,000-per-week

RM: Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - £350,000-per-week

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - £400,000-per-week

CM: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) and Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - £290,000-per-week

LM: Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - £300,000-per-week

ST: Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - £325,000-per-week

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - £510,000-per-week*

*Estimated figure

New signings take centre stage

There you have it. If the data at sportrac is to be believed then many of the summer's most expensive signings have slid immediately into the Premier League XI pocketing the most money.

United alone have added three new players to the line-up with Ronaldo, Sancho and Varane all touted to earn more £300,000-per-week, while Grealish and Lukaku have similarly entered the fray.

And wage spending on defenders is clearly hiking because this summer's contract renewals given to both Stones and Alexander-Arnold have ousted Virgil van Dijk and Cesar Azpilicueta from the team.

All things considered, though, this side isn't miles away from what you would objectively consider to be the best XI in the Premier League with a few notable exception such as Van Dijk.

Then again, with so many of the players having newly switched clubs, we perhaps shouldn't get ahead of ourselves too soon because money doesn't guarantee success in England's top flight.

