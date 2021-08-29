Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: What are the betting odds for the fight?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We're just a few hours away from the boxing contest between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, so the oddsmakers have given their final verdict on proceedings.

Interestingly, the 3-0 pro boxer Paul is entering the fight as the odds-on favourite, with Woodley falling slightly behind on the 190-pound catchweight odds.

The event will also see Tommy Fury make his US boxing debut, and he enters the ring as a heavy favourite against Anthony Taylor.

Here are the full odds for the PPV event:

Jake Paul -200 vs. Tyron Woodley +170, 190-pound catchweight (eight rounds)

Amanda Serrano (c) -2500 vs. Yamileth Mercado +1200, unified women's featherweight titles

Daniel Dubois -2000 vs. Joe Cusumano +1000, heavyweight (10 rounds)

Ivan Baranchyk -190 vs. Montana Love +160, welterweight (10 rounds)

Tommy Fury -1500 vs. Anthony Taylor +850, cruiserweight (six rounds)

Read More: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Date, Tickets, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Paul vs Woodley Odds

Paul has been the favourite for the fight since it was first announced, and his chance of winning has only got greater according to the bookmakers since then.

According to Oddschecker: "Paul's opening odds of -139 implied a 58.2% chance he would win. Now, if you take his shortest odds of -164, that implied probability is out to 62.1%."

Interestingly, Woodley's odds have moved more drastically since the announcement of the fight. Oddschecker revealed that: "Tyron Woodley’s odds have seen an even more drastic movement since Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley odds first became available to bettors.

"When the odds came out, Tyron Woodley, the only fighter of the two with actual championship fight experience, sat at +100. At +100, or even odds, Woodley had an implied probability of 50%.

"But, if you want to bet on Tyron Woodley to beat Jake Paul, the good news is his odds are all the way out to +130 to win. That means he’s seen a 6.5% drop in his win probability from 50% at +100 to 43.5% at +130."

The fight is scheduled to take place tonight in Cleveland, Ohio, which is Paul’s hometown. The contest is being held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters and the Cleveland State Vikings.

It remains to be seen if Woodley is just a step too far for the 3-0 Paul, or whether he will be able to continue his undefeated streak into an expected contest against Fury.

You can keep up to date with all the latest boxing news, rumours and recent controversy right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News