Martin Brundle has labelled Lando Norris' shunt in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying as a 'champion's crash' ahead of Sunday's race at Spa-Francorchamps.

The British McLaren driver lines up 15th at the famous old circuit in the Ardennes forest, with rain and mixed conditions once again predicted for Sunday's race.

Indeed, it was such weather that sparked his crash at Eau Rouge in Q3 of qualifying on Saturday, with him flying into the wall and red flagging the session for around half an hour, though he was thankfully okay and needed just a precautionary x-ray on his elbow.

Before then, he'd been quickest in both Q1 and Q2 and some felt he had a shot at pole with the pace and commitment he was showing yesterday afternoon, though he'll now start towards the back as the shunt damaged his gearbox which needed changing last night, and a five-place grid penalty was handed down.

Before lights out on Sunday, though, Brundle reflected on the incident with the Sky Sports F1 team, suggesting that it was a 'champion's crash' given the bravery and speed Norris was showing throughout the session and into Eau Rouge before the off:

"It really impressed me how brave he was," he said:

"I'm massively impressed, that's a champion's crash as far as I'm concerned. That may sound a bit silly as he wasted a chance of pole but that attack, confidence, belief and bravery was top drawer."

Norris has been brilliant so far this season and, for many, is the driver of the year up to this point for his performances.

He'll need to produce perhaps his best drive of the campaign so far this afternoon, though, as he looks to rise through the field.

