Naomi Osaka: Tennis star "inspired" after attending first WNBA game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Something the world needs more of is women supporting women.

In all walks of life, witnessing or experiencing female empowerment can create a ripple effect for all involved. Women in sport supporting each other is something that is so honest and precious.

That's why Naomi Osaka has once again made the world swoon with her latest social media post.

The tennis star attended her first ever WNBA match on Saturday night and has posted a heartwarming tweet about her experience.

Osaka was filmed watching the clash between Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty – a game that ended 80-64 in favour of the Arizona-based outfit.

After experiencing the thrill of top flight women's basketball, the tennis world number three took to Twitter to spread some female empowerment.

"Went to my first @WNBA game. I am in love and constantly inspired by strong, athletic, and beautiful women," she wrote.

Since Osaka withdrew from the French Open due to mental health reasons, she has been actively supporting other sportspeople and using her platform as a way to make the world a kinder place.

In the last few months, Osaka has been extremely vocal about her internal struggles and appeared in Women's Health Magazine to raise awareness around mental health.

The four-time Grand Slam winner has also posted supportive tweets to the likes of Simone Biles and four England men's football players.

A supportive photo of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, and Bukayo Saka has surpassed 99,000 likes on Twitter. Osaka posted alongside thousands of others who stood with the group after they were subject to racial abuse during the UEFA Euros.

Osaka has since tweeted an image featuring cartoon versions of herself and Biles with the caption 'This is so cute'. The post has reached more than 100,000 likes after the two women were applauded for opening up on their mental health struggles this year.

Osaka is a superb tennis player but off the court she is a truly special human being.

Her empowering posts of support and encouragement are a breath of fresh air from some of the more toxic interactions that make social media a difficult place to be in at times.

The official WNBA and Phoenix Mercury Twitter accounts have replied with their appreciation following Osaka's post.

The 23-year-old is a tennis trailblazer, National Women's Soccer League club investor, and now a fierce advocate for everything WNBA.

News Now - Sport News