Mikel Arteta is under serious pressure after Arsenal's catastrophic 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.

While the Gunners might have ended their 2020/21 season with promising Premier League form, they couldn't have made a more disastrous start to the new campaign with three defeats in a row.

Arsenal were on the receiving end of a 2-0 upset against Brentford in the opening game of the season, only to lose subsequent games to Chelsea and City across a ruthless run of fixtures.

Arsenal's nightmare start

As such, the north London club find themselves rock bottom of England's top-flight with zero points, zero wins, zero draws, nine goals conceded and not a single goal scored.

It's a dire set of circumstances that makes it inevitable that so many Arsenal fans would be calling for the Spaniard's head despite the 2021/22 campaign only being three games' young.

However, the discontent is based more on just results with thousands of Gooners feeling as though Arteta isn't the right man to take the club deeper into the post-Arsene Wenger era.

Doubts surrounding Arteta

And that lack of confidence in Arteta's competence as a Premier League coach in general was painfully apparent in the results of the Sky Bet Fan Hope survey this summer.

The research from Sky Bet and YouGov asked fans of every Premier League club a series of questions and one of which concerned who they thought was the best manager in the division.

And while it was certainly interesting that Pep Guardiola usurped Jurgen Klopp, who won the previous year's survey, perhaps the most eye-catching result was Arteta down in 16th place.

Premier League manager study

It really is an indictment of the former Manchester City coach that he can be commanding one of the country's biggest clubs and be voted by fans as the fifth-worst coach in the entire division.

As ever with these studies, though, it's important to consider the headline results within the wider context of the rankings, so be sure to check out how all 20 managers stack up down below:

Wowsers. You know the survey is rough on Arteta when he's placing behind coaches with little to no experience in the Premier League.

Brutal placement for Arteta

It really goes to show that the discontent with Arteta is not only the social media vitriol that so often bobs and floats up to the surface, but also a much wider and considered mode of dissatisfaction.

Besides, lest we forget that it is little over a year since fans were heralding Arteta as one of the best new managers on the block having secured the FA Cup and Community Shield in his first season.

Now, however, Arteta seems to be fighting a desperate battle to save his job with only Steve Bruce, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Bruno Lage and Xisco Munez having fallen to a lower Premier League stock.

All that and we're only three games into the season. The beautiful game isn't half a brutal one, too.

