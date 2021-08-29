Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is no stranger to a frank discussion with match officials - and he was never likely to hold back after a chaotic end to the first-half of his side's visit to Liverpool on Saturday.

The evening got off to a fine start for the Blues as Kai Havertz sent a superbly angled header beyond Alisson to break the deadlock midway through the opening period.

Chelsea had chances to extend that lead, but Tuchel's men would ultimately go in level at the break.

The Red's equaliser came courtesy of a VAR-awarded Mo Salah penalty. The controversial spot-kick arose following a goalmouth scramble where Joel Matip struck the woodwork before Chelsea defender Reece James was adjudged to have handled a Sadio Mane shot on the line.

No decision was given in real-time but, after the briefest of glances at the pitchside monitor on the advice of his assistant, referee Anthony Taylor gave the penalty and then swiftly showed James a straight red card.

Replays suggested the call was a harsh one on England international James given that the ball has ricocheted from his knee on to his arm. Predictably, nobody associated with the west London club was impressed with the decision. Chelsea's Antonio Ruediger and Edouard Mendy were both cautioned for their conduct following the double-blow for their side.

It was the reaction of boss Tuchel on the sidelines that attracted most attention though. The 48-year-old German spent several minutes arguing his case to fourth official Craig Pawson.

Pawson, of course, had no control over either decision but that didn't stop a raging Tuchel from laying into him. The visiting manager's language likely wasn't fit for broadcast either, as he held his fist to his face to disguise his words.

This, combined with some pretty intense body language, meant that Tuchel could easily have been mistaken for having been in the middle of a rap battle - and it didn't take the world of social media long to marry up a clip of Tuchel's protests with audio from an Eminem freestyle taken from the movie 8 Mile.

The result, which has gone viral, can be seen below. Be warned, though, that the clip does contain language that some may find offensive.

Tuchel's anger may not have got either call reversed but it has given millions a chuckle on social media since.

Despite being down to 10-men for more than half of the match, Chelsea's players matched the intensity of their boss at pitchside with a dogged second-half defensive display to keep the scoreline at 1-1 and leave Merseyside with a point.

