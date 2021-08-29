Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When the news broke on Friday that Manchester United had agreed to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, the entire club was understandably on a high.

The wave of good feeling stretched all the way down to the Red Devil's Under-18's side, who travelled to Yorkshire on Saturday to take on their counterparts from Leeds United.

No doubt buoyed by the prospect of sharing a training ground in the near future with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, the Old Trafford youngsters swept aside their opponents with relative ease, recording a 3-0 victory.

Promising midfielder Daniel Gore opened the scoring for the visitors after 13 minutes, before winger Sam Mather doubled the lead eleven minutes later.

The pacey Mather made a telling run down the inside left channel before receiving possession and smashing the ball in the net. His goal was well taken, but his celebration afterwards is the reason why his strike has gone viral.

Channelling Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' move, the 16-year-old wheeled away after scoring and landed a mid-air pirouette in a nod to the imminent return of one of United's greatest ever players.

Fans on social media loved Mather's tribute to the Portuguese superstar and were quick to praise his work.

"Give him a senior contract...NOW," demanded one of several similar responses regarding Mather's future with the club.

"We love to see it," exclaimed another supporter.

"It's gonna be a massive boost for the young players and they will look up to him," read a further comment, which also directly tagged Ronaldo himself.

"CR7: Instant impact," declared a final reply.



You can see the goal - together with the celebration that got fans talking - below...

Attacking midfielder Kobbie Mainoo put the icing on the cake for United with a third late in second-half stoppage time.

No matter the level, Red Devils supporters always enjoy a victory over local rivals Leeds - and this weekend's result will be no exception.

The effect of Ronaldo's impending arrival is already being felt at Old Trafford.



