Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer released the handbrake for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Wolves.

The Norwegian coach dropped Nemanja Matic and instead opted for Fred and Paul Pogba in a midfield two, with Bruno Fernandes in the No. 10 position.

However, Fred struggled badly in defensive midfield during the opening stages of the game at Molineux and was criticised heavily by fans on social media.

The Brazilian, who has blown hot and cold throughout his time at Old Trafford following his £47 million arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, was bailed out by David de Gea in the opening three minutes after conceding possessions high up the pitch.

The lively Adama Traore broke away and fed Raul Jimenez, whose shot was saved by Man Utd’s Spanish goalkeeper.

Minutes later, Fred nearly cost his team again after messing up an interception.

The ball broke to Francisco Trincao, who left the South American on the floor before beating De Gea with his shot.

However, the ball was brilliantly cleared off the line by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Watch the clip here…

Fred was left breathing another huge sigh of relief.

This was a disastrous opening 10 minutes from the Brazil international.

Fans react to Fred's nightmare start vs Wolves

And here’s what fans were saying about United’s No. 17 on social media…

With just a couple of days left before the summer transfer window closes, will Solskjaer be tempted to enter the market for a new holding midfielder?

Wolves vs Man Utd reaction (Football Terrace)

