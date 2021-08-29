Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen took a half-points victory at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, though not a single full-throttle lap actually took place at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The conditions have been inclement all weekend in this particular part of Belgium and, on Sunday, we perhaps had the worst weather of all, with incessant rain falling for the entire afternoon.

Indeed, it delayed the start of the Grand Prix by a full 25 minutes but that would be by no means the last of the hold ups, with the field dipping back into the pitlane after a handful of formation laps behind the Safety Car.

Here, the real wait began as drivers popped in and out of their garages; some giving interviews, some, in the case of Daniel Ricciardo, trying to start a Mexican wave in the stands and some, in the case of Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, started a 2 v 2 football game with an Aston Martin and Haas mechanic:

Red Bull, meanwhile, had more serious work to attend to with Sergio Perez sliding into the wall before we'd even gotten to the grid right at the start of the afternoon.

Feverishly, they worked around the Mexican's car and managed to get what Christian Horner called a 3-4 hour job done in an hour - a superb feat that would allow Perez to restart the race, though in the end they perhaps needn't have rushed.

Indeed, it wasn't until three and a quarter hours after the original planned start time we saw more on-track action, though this again was pedestrian at best.

Around the field trundled behind the Safety Car in what looked like worse conditions than before and, predictably, the red flag was once again called after a couple of laps - this at least meant, though, we'd completed enough 'racing laps' - racing used very loosely - to have a classification and a result.

The rules state that full points can only be awarded if 75% of a race is complete at the time of the session ending and, with us nowhere near that milestone, half-points were instead handed out with the final standings taken from Saturday's qualifying - all bar Sergio Perez who had dropped to last to the benefit mainly of Carlos Sainz who was promoted to tenth.

It all means Lewis Hamilton now leads the Drivers' standings by three points from Max Verstappen, whilst George Russell gets his first-ever F1 podium with a second place.

A washout, unfortunately, and we head to Zandvoort in a week's time with hope of some better luck.

News Now - Sport News