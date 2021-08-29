Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David de Gea has received his fair share of criticism over the past couple of years but the Manchester United star proved he’s still an elite-level goalkeeper against Wolves on Sunday.

The 30-year-old produced an extraordinary double-save midway through the second half to keep United’s clean sheet intact.

Romain Saiss beat Raphael Varane in the air from a corner to force the first save from De Gea, who then pulled off a miraculous instinctive save to deny the defender from close range.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side endured a tough afternoon at Molineux.

Fred, who partnered Paul Pogba in central midfield, almost cost United at least one goal inside the opening 10 minutes.

However, the Brazilian was bailed out by De Gea and then Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose heroic goal-line clearance prevented Francisco Trincao from giving the hosts an early lead.

United never really got going over the course of the 90 minutes but snatched victory late on courtesy of Mason Greenwood's winner.

But without De Gea's fabulous save earlier in the half, it may have been an equalising goal - rather than a winning one.

His second stop to deny Saiss is an early contender for the best save of the season.

Video: De Gea's incredible save vs Wolves

Watch De Gea’s moment of brilliance here…

Absolutely outstanding. That is vintage De Gea.

We might not see a better save in the Premier League between now and May.

Solskjaer reserved a big hug for De Gea after the full-time whistle and you can understand why...

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes said "Man of the Match" about his teammate down one of the cameras.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man Utd after international break

Following Sunday’s narrow 1-0 victory, United fans will be desperate to see Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting line-up after the international break.

The legendary Portuguese forward is poised to complete his return to Old Trafford after 12 years away from Manchester.

And with Ronaldo in their ranks, Solskjaer’s side will be under pressure to win every game they play between now and the end of the season.

Wolves vs Man Utd reaction (Football Terrace)

Can you get 20/20 on our Ultimate Manchester United quiz?

1 of 20 How many league titles have Man Utd won? 13 17 20 23

News Now - Sport News