Until Friday, Moussa Sissoko was a Tottenham Hotspur player.

The 32-year-old midfielder, though, has known for some time that his days in north London were numbered - with it being no secret that he was surplus to the requirements of new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Just days after securing a £3 million move to Watford, however, Sissoko found himself back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - this time as a visiting player.

Handed a start by his new boss Xisco Munoz, the veteran immediately set about trying to make an impression against his former club.

Sissoko frequently tangled with Tottenham's Dele Alli during the first-half, with one of their many contests resulting in the Watford man being shoved off the field of play shortly before the interval.

While off the pitch, though, Sissoko put his foot straight through the ball, blasting it directly at his former manager Nuno who was stood just yards away in his technical area.

The Frenchman did offer an immediate apology - although it's fair to say we've seen more heartfelt efforts. The Spurs manager was unhurt and the match swiftly continued. You can view the incident for yourself here...

Given that Nuno was hardly Sissoko's biggest fan during their brief time working together, many Spurs fans are convinced that their former player knew exactly what he was doing when he struck the ball, as you can see from the reaction on social media below.

Only Sissoko will know for sure if his act was deliberate. However, what is certain is that his new side left Tottenham without any points, thanks to a Son Heung-min free-kick which gave Spurs their third straight 1-0 victory of the new Premier League season.

