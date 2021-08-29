West Ham quiz: Did the Irons sign these 12 past & present players on transfer deadline day?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Throughout their time in the Premier League, West Ham United have made their fair share of signings on transfer deadline day.

Whilst some of these risks have paid off for the Hammers, they haven't always been able to nail their recruitment.

Involved in one of the most controversial moves in Premier League history, West Ham sealed a double deal for Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano in 2006.

Tevez went on to score seven goals for the Irons as he helped them retain their top-flight status whilst Mascherano was limited to five league appearances.

As a result of the switch involving Tevez, West Ham were eventually forced to pay £20m to Sheffield United in compensation for the club's relegation after being fined by the Premier League for breaching rules over third-party ownership.

The Hammers also experienced a relatively busy transfer deadline day in 2015 as they sealed deals for the likes of Victor Moses, Nikica Jelavic and Michail Antonio.

Whilst Jelavic was only able to find the back of the net on two occasions during his forgettable spell with the club, Antonio has gone from strength to strength at the London Stadium.

Enter Giveaway

The forward recently surpassed Paulo Di Canio to become West Ham's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer as he helped his side clinch an impressive 4-1 victory over Leicester City earlier this month.

With the transfer window set to close on Tuesday, we have decided to test out your Hammers knowledge with our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz.

Did West Ham sign these 12 past & present players on transfer deadline day?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow supporters!

1 of 12 Did West Ham United sign Michail Antonio on transfer deadline day? Yes No

News Now - Sport News