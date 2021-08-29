Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

Mason Greenwood’s 80th-minute strike earned all three points for the Red Devils.

However, Wolves were convinced the goal should have been disallowed following a strong challenge from Paul Pogba on Ruben Neves in the build-up.

Pogba caught Neves and failed to connect with the ball. But referee Mike Dean allowed the goal to stand, much to the home side’s disbelief.

"Everybody saw it,” Neves told Sky Sports after the match. “Everyone saw my leg, we always do meetings about refs and VAR but I don't know why this happens..."

Sky Sports pundits Graeme Souness and Roy Keane also expressed their opinion that Pogba’s challenge should have been a foul.

You can watch the challenge here…

Pogba's response to Wolves fans calling him a 'cheat'

Wolves fans chanted ‘cheat, cheat, cheat’ at Pogba after the full-time whistle, per Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

However, the Frenchman had the best possible response to the home supporters inside Molineux.

Rather than reacting badly, he handed his shirt to a Wolves fan and earned a round of applause in the process.

Brilliant stuff from Pogba.

That’s how you silence your haters.

