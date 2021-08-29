Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux on Sunday afternoon - thanks to Mason Greenwood's winner 10 minutes from time.

The decisive goal, though, was marred by controversy, with Wolves players raging that the strike was not chalked off by VAR because of Paul Pogba's heavy challenge on Ruben Neves in the build-up.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted after the game that the Frenchmen's challenge had been a "fair" one, but replays appeared to suggest otherwise.

Neves himself was certainly not happy with the tackle, insisting: "Everybody saw my leg," in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, before complaining about the inconsistencies in the VAR process.

"Everyone saw my leg, we always do meetings about refs and VAR but I don't know why this happens..."

As frustrated as Neves was, however, he was positively restrained when compared with Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness, who blasted both referee Mike Dean and VAR for not punishing a challenge he called "a leg-breaker".

"The referee is there to referee the game, he's two metres away. Whether Neves goes down or doesn't go down - that is immaterial.

"That is a leg breaker. Look how close the referee is, that's a leg breaker.

"Any player who has ever played the game, he's standing two yards away from it, they will tell you that's a dangerous challenge."

"That referee has deemed that not a foul. That is impossible for anyone who knows anything about football to say that's not a foul."

His views were backed up by former United midfielder Roy Keane, who admitted that none of his ex-club's players would have taken much issue had a foul been given.

"If they'd have given the foul straight away not one United player would've complained - not one," said the Irishman.

Fans on social media, however, took issue with Souness' stance, arguing that the 68-year-old former Scottish international had committed far worse challenges in his own career.

"Graeme Souness’ bar for what he considers a foul has lowered significantly," argued one response, which included video of the ex-Liverpool man committing a pretty awful foul himself.

Another commented: "Go and watch any Souness comp on youtube, it genuinely looks like someone doing motion capture for Mortal Kombat."

"Souness LIVID that Pogba is the one who made the challenge," added a further reply.

Greenwood controversial goal! Wolves 0-1 Manchester United (Via The Football Terrace)

