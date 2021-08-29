Liverpool quiz: Did the Reds sign these 12 past & present players on transfer deadline day?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

During the Premier League era, Liverpool have created their fair share of drama on transfer deadline day by buying and selling players.

Whereas some of the players that the Reds have decided to swoop for were able to make positive impressions at Anfield, other individuals ultimately failed to live up to expectations.

Earlier this year, Liverpool decided to bolster their defensive options by making last-gasp moves for Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak.

Whilst the latter of the two players went on to make 13 appearances for the club in all competitions, Davies failed to feature for the club during the previous campaign and was recently loaned out to Sheffield United.

Paul Konchesky and Craig Bellamy experienced mixed spells at Liverpool after sealing deadline day moves to Merseyside in 2010 and 2011.

Bellamy's second stint with the club was relatively short as he opted to join Cardiff City for the 2012/13 campaign after providing 16 direct goal contributions in 37 appearances for the Reds.

Konchesky meanwhile failed to adjust to life at Liverpool as he made 16 league appearances before moving to Leicester City.

With the current window set to close on Tuesday, we have decided to take a look back at some of the Reds' previous transfer business in our latest quiz.

Did these 12 past and present Liverpool players join the club on transfer deadline day?

Test out your knowledge below!

1 of 12 Did Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantara on transfer deadline day last year? Yes No

News Now - Sport News