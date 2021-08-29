Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi made his Paris Saint-Germain debut away at Reims on Sunday night.

The 34-year-old replaced Neymar in the 65th minute shortly after Kylian Mbappe had scored his second goal of the night.

Messi failed to mark his maiden appearance with a goal but still caught the eye as PSG sealed a 2-0 victory at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II.

This may have been Mbappe’s final appearance for PSG before he moves to Real Madrid.

Despite that, all eyes were on Messi, who Reims players were all keen to meet after the full-time whistle.

Reims goalkeeper asks Messi for photo with his son

Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic didn’t waste the opportunity to ask Messi to take a photo with one of his children immediately after the match.

Messi was walking off the pitch when Rajkovic approached the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and asked for his son to have a photo.

Messi happily obliged and Rajkovic took the picture on his mobile phone.

Watch the video here…

What a lovely moment (just nobody tell Roy Keane!).

The photo was then uploaded to social media shortly afterwards.

That lad will cherish that photograph when he’s older, as will his father.

Top parenting, Predrag!

Messi then had a brief chat with his former Barcelona teammate Thierry Henry before signing a banner in the stands.

