Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tammy Abraham has made a superb start to life as an AS Roma player following his summer move from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old left Stamford Bridge earlier this month after Chelsea splashed out a club-record £97.5 million on Romelu Lukaku.

Abraham was linked with a move to Arsenal but decided to embark on a completely new challenge in Italy after receiving the call from Jose Mourinho.

The England international earned a standing ovation from Roma’s fans after his debut against Fiorentina on August 22.

Abraham impressed the home crowd inside the Stadio Olimpico with his work ethic and quality.

Although he didn’t manage to get himself on the scoresheet, the centre-forward provided assists for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jordan Veretout as Roma sealed a 3-1 win.

Abraham then played 65 minutes of Roma’s 3-0 victory against Trabzonspor in the UEFA Europa Conference League last week.

Abraham nets his first goal for AS Roma

But on Sunday night, the former Chelsea striker opened his account for his new club, firing home an excellent strike from the edge of the box to put the Giallorossi 3-0 up against newly-promoted Salernitana.

Watch Abraham’s goal here…

That’s a top finish from a player full of confidence.

'Tammy Abraham is playing like R9'

However, it was his sensational build-up play for Roma’s second goal of the night - scored by Veretout - that went viral on social media.

Abraham brilliantly retained possession on the left-wing, fending off challenges from three opponents, before laying the ball off and darting into the box.

He then registered a lovely ‘pre-assist’ with a clever little touch for Mkhitaryan to lay the ball off to Veretout, who made no mistake from close range.

“Tammy is actually playing like R9,” the caption for the video reads.

Let’s check out some more reaction to Abraham’s latest Serie A masterclass…

Although Thomas Tuchel will be more than happy to have Lukaku in his ranks, part of the Chelsea boss must surely be wondering whether offloading Abraham was the right decision.

The £34 million that Roma paid for the young forward already looks a real bargain.

"I spoke to Jose and obviously (general manager) Thiago (Pinto) before coming here and they told me the ambition of the club," Abraham told reporters, per Sky Sports.

"They told me what they want from the club and how they see the club moving forward. I am someone who is very ambitious myself so when I see vision and I believe in the vision and I believe I can help in the vision I give my all.

"I am here to win - I didn't come here just to play, to score."

News Now - Sport News