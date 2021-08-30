Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many Barcelona fans are still struggling to digest the fact Lionel Messi no longer plays for their club.

The Argentine superstar left Camp Nou after failing to sign a new contract at the club he joined as a 13-year-old.

It wasn’t until he made his debut with Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night that it would have really sunk in for some supporters.

But Messi came off the bench for his new side during PSG’s 2-0 victory over Reims.

The moment the entire football world has been waiting for occurred in the 66th-minute as the Stade Auguste-Delaune with PSG already 2-0 ahead thanks to a Kylian Mbappe brace.

Wearing the No.30, Messi was given an incredible reception by everyone in the stadium.

Tickets for the game were being resold online for up to €6000 with Reims having sold out their 20,000-seater stadium. Before Messi’s signing, they had sold just 6,000 tickets.

So, how did Messi play?

He may not have scored but the six-time Ballon d’Or winner showed some nice touches and link-up as he began building relationships on the pitch with his new teammates. He was fouled several times but was prevented from having any shooting opportunities. He also completed 20 of his 21 attempted passes.

If you missed his debut, take a look at how Messi performed in a highlights video:

Video: Lionel Messi's PSG debut

After the match, his new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, admitted that Messi will take a little while to get back to full match fitness.

"He is still far away from his best form but he has been training well and he will be fit in the next two weeks," boss Pochettino told Amazon.

"We are waiting for the best from him. I'm very happy that he made his debut. It was very important for him.

"He was good, from his first touches he gave the team peace of mind. It's good for him to start with a win.

"It was good to hear the crowd cheering for him, not just our supporters, it's something Leo has earned."

It won't be long until Messi is banging in the goals for his new side.

