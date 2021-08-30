Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As Manchester United fans waited to see big summer signing Raphael Varane in action following his move from Real Madrid, a number of pundits had some rather strange things to say.

Indeed, despite a career to have seen the Frenchman won four Champions League titles and the World Cup, there were suggestions that he would be in line for a shock due to the number of crosses he was likely to deal with in this country.

As if that wasn't strange enough, Arsenal's Ben White was even lauded as a better signing.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the success he's enjoyed over a remarkable career, Varane proved those doubters wrong.

What United are buying in the French international is pure quality. At 28, Varane is in his prime and appears ready to become the focal point of an elite club side after largely playing second fiddle to Sergio Ramos in the Spanish capital.

Against Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday, he proved that.

As you can see in the compilation video above, the £41m signing took to life in the Premier League like a duck to water.

Comfortably dealing with the mixed threats Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore pose through his expert positioning, Varane produced one successful tackle, five clearances, one block and a key pass (via WhoScored).

Able to battle Jimenez in the air, as well as keep the bustling Traore at bay due to his speed along the ground, Varane was equally as adept with the ball at his feet.

No United defender made more passes (68) or played as many accurate long balls (4) while his 88.2% pass success rate was the fourth-highest in the team. For Mason Greenwood's dramatic late winner, it was Varane who spread the ball to him.

"Get used to these performances, best CB in the league has arrived," said one fan.

"I have tears in my eyes. Still can't believe he is our player," hailed another.

"Rio [Ferdinand] vibes," was one comparison.

"Best defender in the premier league by a mile," claimed this confident supporter.

'Can’t believe they were tryna push Ben White> Varane on here my God man,' celebrated another.

