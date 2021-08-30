Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyron Woodley may have lost his fight against Jake Paul, but he sure had his moments, none more so than when he had the YouTuber relying on the ropes to keep him on his feet.

The Problem Child maintained his winning run, defeating his opponent via split decision. Two judges favoured Paul (78-74, 77-75) while one went for Woodley (77-75).

Following his win, the 24-year-old said: "He's a tough opponent, he's been boxing/striking for 20 years. It was a tougher fight than I expected. He's a good boxer, he came in shape. No hard feelings, but this feels amazing. I want to cry, but I'm too tired."

Woodley lost the fight, but he did have some really good moments. In fact, at one stage he was all over Paul, landing a series of punches.

In this video, you can see Woodley being absolutely dominant for those few seconds and Paul was having a tough time maintaining his balance. One could even argue that The Chosen One could've knocked him out there and then!

Following the fight, Woodley was unhappy with the judges' scores and demanded a rematch. Paul said that another bout could happen if the former UFC champion got a tattoo that read, "I love Jake Paul." Woodley agreed to do so.

The fight just goes to show that The Problem Child will have a very hard time in the ring if he faces an actual boxer, someone like Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, who he continues to namedrop in every single interview.

The rematch seems a possibility, with or without the tattoo, because in the end, it's a handsome payday for both boxers. As Paul said before, boxing is more of a business than a sport, so he wouldn't miss out an opportunity of pocketing the big bucks.

If a rematch takes place, many might predict a defeat for Woodley. However, there's a good chance he could defeat Paul if the two locked horns again.

