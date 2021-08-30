Arsenal: Gunners aiming to restore former glory with new manager – WSL Preview

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The start of the new Women's Super League season is just around the corner, kicking off with Manchester United against Reading on Friday.

Twelve teams will battle for WSL glory, including former champions Arsenal. The Gunners have a new manager and a number of new signings, but will it be enough to see the side regain their place at the top of the WSL table?

GiveMeSport Women runs through everything you need to know about Arsenal, including the club background, star players, fan opinion and our predicted final position come May.

Arsenal's background

Arsenal are the most successful English women’s football team in history, collecting 15 league titles and 14 FA Cups since their creation in 1987. They are also the only English club to win the Women’s Champions League, doing so in 2007.

Although the Gunners have not earned quite as much silverware in recent years, they are still one of the best teams in the country. After winning the Women’s Super League in 2019, they finished third in the table for the past two seasons.

New head coach Jonas Eidevall will be hoping to get Arsenal back to winning ways. The Swede joined the club in June, replacing Joe Montemurro who departed for Juventus.

Arsenal play home matches at Meadow Park in Borehamwood, but are set to play several fixtures at the Emirates this season.

How did last season go for Arsenal?

Arsenal began last season well, winning five games on the trot. They began to falter in November, however, losing 1-0 to Manchester United and drawing 1-1 with Chelsea. A 1-0 defeat to Manchester City then followed in December.

The Gunners fell foul of Manchester City and Chelsea again in February, losing to both teams. These results left them unlikely to challenge for the title, instead plunging the side into a battle with Manchester United for the remaining Champions League place.

Despite a 1-1 draw to Aston Villa on the last day of the season, Arsenal had enough to finish third, although just one point in front of Manchester United.

Who are Arsenal's standout players?

If fit, Vivianne Miedema will always be the first name on the Arsenal team sheet. At just 25-years-old, the Dutch striker is already considered one of the greatest female footballers of all time. Miedema is the all-time leading goalscorer in the WSL, and it’s safe to say she’ll be hitting the back of the net many more times over the course of the season.

In midfield, captain Kim Little and vice-captain Jordan Nobbs often dictate play for Arsenal. Unfortunately for the Gunners, Nobbs was injured during a pre-season friendly against Chelsea, but looks set to return in the near future.

The Arsenal defence is led by the commanding Leah Williamson, a long-time supporter of the North London team. At just 24-years-old, Williamson has already become a stalwart for both club and country.

Who have Arsenal signed this summer?

Arsenal bolstered their attack with the additions of Mana Iwabuchi from Aston Villa and Nikita Parris from Lyon.

Midfielder Frida Maanum was brought in from Linköping and defender Simone Boye Sørensen came in from Bayern Munich.

A number of Arsenal’s new signings have already impressed for the club in pre-season matches. Iwabuchi, who scored three goals across two Champions League qualifiers, has been branded "unbelievable" by teammate Katie McCabe.

What do Arsenal fans think?

"I'm quite hopeful with the players that we brought in, with the coach, and kind of what we've seen so far in the last few matches," said Alex Ibaceta, who appears on the Arsenal Women Arsecast podcast.

"I think Arsenal can do better than Manchester City, especially with this new style of play. I think they can definitely get the points off City, and then it's just a matter of Chelsea. I think Arsenal can definitely get second."

Ibaceta, who named Manuum, Iwabuchi, Beth Mead and Nikita Parris as key players, cited injuries and losing momentum as the biggest issues Arsenal could face this season.

"I think that [losing momentum] was a big factor in the downfall last season. I think City and Chelsea kept their momentum up quite well, and Arsenal had a downfall. I don't think it was any fault of their own with postponements, COVID, the weather, and the frozen pitches, there was nothing they could do about it. But I think it's a matter of keeping up the momentum, especially if they go for the Champions League."

GMSw prediction

Final position in the table – Second

Arsenal will prove to be stronger than Manchester City across the course of the season, but will be unable to catch the dominant Chelsea. A second place finish will be seen as an improvement on last season’s showing.

Top scorer –Vivianne Miedema

Miedema is likely to be in contention for the Golden Boot this season, and as a result, will emerge as Arsenal’s top scorer. If Miedema maintains her form throughout the year, she can help the Gunners fight for the title.

Player of the season - Mana Iwabuchi

Iwabuchi has already shown what she is capable of in a number of pre-season games, and could be the attacking force that helps Arsenal regain the WSL title. She has already played with Miedema at Bayern Munich, and this existing partnership with Arsenal’s star striker will prove to be crucial.

Do you agree with our predictions?

News Now - Sport News