Lionel Messi made his Paris Saint-Germain debut on Sunday night following his sensational move from Barcelona.

The Argentine was unable to sign a new deal at his beloved club and had very little option but to leave Camp Nou. PSG greeted him with open arms in one of the most incredible transfers in football history.

Messi came off the bench during the 2-0 victory over Reims as he starts a new chapter in his incredible career.

Messi will always be a club legend at Barcelona.

Over the course of 17 seasons, Messi played 778 times for the club scoring a ridiculous 672 goals.

He won everything, too.

Ten La Ligas, four Champions Leagues, seven Copa del Reys, eight Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

Incredible.

One of the best seasons - perhaps not individually but as a whole - came during the 2008/09 campaign.

Messi was only 21 during that season but his 23 goals in 31 appearances helped Barca to the La Liga title. However, he also scored six in eight domestic cup matches as the club landed the Copa del Rey. And to top it all off, they also won the Champions League after triumphing 2-0 over Manchester United in the final with Messi scoring a terrific header.

What a season.

The team - and Messi - were well-deserving of an after-season party after their incredible treble. And they certainly had that.

And while Messi constantly showed he was super-human on the pitch, he showed he was definitely human during the celebrations.

That’s because footage went viral this weekend of him being rather drunk - and it’s pretty hilarious, in truth.

The video shows him having to be helped up before stumbling around the open-top bus. He joins his teammates on stage as they laugh and joke with him, seemingly finding it hilarious that he’s so drunk.

Messi then takes the microphone and has a message to the crowd. The message translates to: “You wanted the treble, here's the treble. Next season, we go again. We will continue the same way and win everything. Visca Barca visca Catalunya.”

N.B - The caption of the tweet is incorrect and Neymar definitely wasn't involved in the 2009 celebrations at Barcelona.

Video: Lionel Messi gets drunk during celebrations

Full footage can be found here:

Fans - many of whom were seeing the video for the very first time - were reacting on social media. Check out some of the best comments:

After everything that’s happened this summer, the video is sad in a way. Messi clearly loved Barcelona and enjoyed celebrating their treble success. You can’t imagine similar scenes if he was to achieve something similar for PSG this season.

